Tuesday August 09, 2022
Lahore

Man found dead

By Our Correspondent
August 09, 2022

LAHORE:A 45-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Wahdat Colony police on Monday. Some locals spotted the body lying near Naqsha Stop, Wahdat Colony and informed the police. The man, yet to be identified, had died of excessive use of drugs. Police shifted the body to the mortuary.

