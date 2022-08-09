Foolproof security made for Muharram, says Chohan

LAHORE:Spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister, Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, said on Monday that a foolproof security plan regarding Muharram processions and Majalis had been made under the supervision of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

According to official sources here, 176,477 policemen were deputed in the province for security of processions and 194,086 personnel and volunteers would perform duties for Majalis. Aerial monitoring of central processions would be done through the latest drone technology. A ban on pillion riding, implementation of Section 144 and suspension of mobile phone service were part of the Muharram plan, he added.

A control room had been made functional in central police office, he said, adding zero-tolerance policy would be adopted against violators of loud speaker and publication/advertising of provocative material.