August 09, 2022
Sports

Zaman to carry Pak flag at CWG closing ceremony

By Our Correspondent
August 09, 2022

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan's promising wrestler Zaman Anwar was scheduled to carry Pakistan's flag during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games which were set to be formally closed here at the Alexander Stadium on Monday night. Zaman the other day won silver medal for the country in the 125 kilogramme free-style wrestling competition of the quadrennial event here at the Coventry Arena.

