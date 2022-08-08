Canal breach causes farmland, villages inundated

SUKKUR: A 100-feet breach in canal near Doudapur district Kashmore-Kandhkot submerged hundreds of acres of agricultural land and nearby villages. In a bid to prevent cattle and valuables from loss, the locals shifted them to safer places. Later, the staff of the irrigation department reached the spot along with machinery and made efforts to plug the gap.
MARDAN: Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders including one having Rs2 million head money while several others...
GHALLANAI: Thirteen persons were injured in an accident in Mohmand district on Sunday, local sources said. A coach and...
LAKKI MARWAT: In connection with the country’s 75th Independence Day, the district education department and boy...
Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police has finalised all the arrangements to maintain traffic flow on Ashura Day. In a...
SUKKUR: The Ghotki Police have recovered five kilogram ‘Charras’ from a motorcycle during a snap checking at...
PESHAWAR: Four people were killed when rivals opened fire on them in the Kala cattle market in Chamkani area of the...
Comments