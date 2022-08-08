 
Monday August 08, 2022
Canal breach causes farmland, villages inundated

By Our Correspondent
August 08, 2022

SUKKUR: A 100-feet breach in canal near Doudapur district Kashmore-Kandhkot submerged hundreds of acres of agricultural land and nearby villages. In a bid to prevent cattle and valuables from loss, the locals shifted them to safer places. Later, the staff of the irrigation department reached the spot along with machinery and made efforts to plug the gap.

