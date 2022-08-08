Rs5b approved for promotion of tourism in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs5 billion for the development of a tourism zone in the scenic Bartoni area of Torghar district.

“The government has approved an amount of Rs5 billion to promote tourism to attract the visitors

to the district ignored by the successive regimes in the past,” the chairman of district development

advisory committee, MPA Laiq Mohammad Khan, told a gathering after inaugurating the Mansari to

Mundari road in the Judbah area of the district on

Sunday.

Laiq Khan, who is the younger brother of PTI leader and Senator Azam Khan Swati, said that he would meet Chief Minister Mahmood Khan next week and invite him to inaugurate the tourism zone.

The MPA said that funds were also approved for the construction of the schools and health facilities in the far-off localities of the district.

“It has been happening for the first time since erstwhile a tribal belt was given the status of a settled district in 2011 that any government earmarked funds for the schools and health facilities and roads,” he added.

Khan said that work on the electricity supply schemes with Rs220 million was suspended by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led coalition government in the district.