PO, smuggler arrested

LAKKI MARWAT: Police on Sunday claimed to have

captured a drug peddler and a proclaimed offender during surprise raids in the

district.

A police party raided Kherukhel Pacca and

arrested Zafranullah, who was wanted by Karachi (Sindh) police in a murder case.

The cops also seized a pistol and bullets from the arrestee.

In a separate raid, a drug trafficker identified as Muhammad Zaman was arrested in Gandi Sahib Khan area and 1.3kg hashish seized from him.