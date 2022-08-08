PO, smuggler arrested

LAKKI MARWAT: Police on Sunday claimed to have
captured a drug peddler and a proclaimed offender during surprise raids in the
district.
A police party raided Kherukhel Pacca and
arrested Zafranullah, who was wanted by Karachi (Sindh) police in a murder case.
The cops also seized a pistol and bullets from the arrestee.
In a separate raid, a drug trafficker identified as Muhammad Zaman was arrested in Gandi Sahib Khan area and 1.3kg hashish seized from him.
GHALLANAI: Thirteen persons were injured in an accident in Mohmand district on Sunday, local sources said.A coach and...
MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs5 billion for the development of a tourism zone in the...
PESHAWAR: Seven chairmen of capital metropolitan have asked the authorities to hold investigations into the corrupt...
MIRANSHAH: The protesting members of Dawar and Wazir tribes here on Sunday announced to open the closed roads on the...
PESHAWAR: Four people were killed when rivals opened fire on them in the Kala cattle market in Chamkani area of the...
PESHAWAR: The signals of the cellular phone are likely to remain suspended in some towns after police authorities...
Comments