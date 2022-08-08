LAHORE:Following the instructions of Higher Education Department, an essay writing competition was held here at Government Graduate College for Women, Model Town, in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. Students from 15 colleges participated in the contest of essay writing in English and Urdu.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ms Sonia Sadaf was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The first position was secured by Zainab Fatima of Govt Graduate College, Cooper Road, Lahore.

The role of judges was played by Ms Rabbiya, Ms Sonia and Ms Samina. Principal of Government Graduate College for Women, Model Town, Dr Shehnaz appreciated the effort of the organising team for holding the event.