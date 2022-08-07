Unfulfilled promises

The Taliban leadership promised in the Doha Agreement that it would not allow any terrorist outfit to take roots in Afghanistan following the US withdrawal. The strong footholds of terrorist outfits like the TTP, which is launching cross-border attacks on Pakistan, and the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri on Afghan soil is alarming. The US-backed Nato waged war in Afghanistan for around two decades to root out the terrorist organizations.

It is feared that the violation of promises by the Taliban will invite the US to carry out small-scale military operations to curb terrorist activities in the country. Failure to appease the international community will result in further poverty and lawlessness in Afghanistan. The neighbouring countries will be the first victims if the situation gets out of control. Pakistan, China and Russia must use their influence to convince the Taliban to change their course before the entire region plunges into another conflict.

Asad Aziz

Naushehra