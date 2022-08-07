Mourners observe Mehndi rituals of Hazrat Qasim

LAHORE : As the Ashura approaches closer the mourning activities gained momentum on Saturday, 7th of Muharram, with a number of Mehndi processions taken out from various parts of the city to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Qasim (RA).

The Matam (chest beating) in the majalis and processions intensified, as Zakereen addressing the mourners elaborated the massaibs (torments) on the family of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and their companions who were deprived from taking water from the Euphrates River by the opponent forces from the seventh of Muharram.

The Mehndi processions signify the personality of Hazrat Qasim (RA) who was the son of Hazrat Imam Hasan (RA), and was brought up by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) as his foster son. Besides, Imam Hussain (RA) had promised that he would marry Qasim with his eldest daughter Fatima Kubra but the wedding was delayed till the family had to move and reached Karbala.

Sensing the evident martyrdom of all his companions at the hand of enemy forces, Imam Hussain (RA) performed the Nikah of Hazrat Qasim and Fatima Kubra a few days after reaching Karbala.

To commemorate this young couple, the faithfuls bring out Mehndi processions with actual Mehndi and new bridal clothes to depict the rituals of wedding.

However, it was done with solemnity and respect in view of the martyrdom and the great sacrifice of the companions of Imam Hussain (RA).

On the 8th Muharram, Sunday (today), the Alam processions of Hazrat Abbas (RA) will be brought out from various parts of the city besides a number of majalis will be held where Zakereen will narrate the philosophy and details of Karbala incident with the particular emphasis on the martyrdom of the companions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the circumstances in which he chose to counter the enemy forces.