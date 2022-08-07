August 5, 1999 added to the plight of Kashmiris

August 5, 2019 will surely be remembered as a dark day in the history of Kashmirissue, as Modi deviated from his own constitution by abrogating Article 370 and 35Aof the Indian Constitution. The worrying aspect of the matter is that despite all theatrocities committed by the BJP in the occupied valley, the United Nations is noteven ready to condemn New Delhi. In fact, the countries responsible for maintainingpeace have wholeheartedly accepted that India will not stop committing every kindof constitutional, legal and humanitarian atrocity in occupied Kashmir.

It came as no surprise to anyone following the Modi government's policies inOccupied Kashmir when the BJP took a U-turn on the government's Kashmir policyon August 5, 1999. For example, putting Hurriyat leaders in jails, establishing falsecases against them, strengthening Kashmiri Hindu Pandits politically andeconomically, and martyring young Kashmiris in fake encounters were all planned.

Today, the ground reality in Occupied Kashmir is that the concept of civil liberties isextinct there, with pro-India political, social and journalistic organizationsinterpreting the suppression of the voice of Kashmiris as peace. The truth is thatKashmir has once again entered the dark ages, and can be described as a prisonbehind the bars of Indian oppression and bullying.

The neutral circles of the United Nations recognize the fact that the neutral mediahas been strangled in Occupied Kashmir, the journalistic institutions that exposeIndian atrocities to the world are forcibly closed. India has been telling the worldthat it has started a new era of construction and development in Occupied Kashmir,but the facts on the ground are that, according to the Kashmir Chamber ofCommerce and Industry, five thousand Kashmiri men and women have lost their jobs.

After Modi's move on August 5, the Kashmiris living in Occupied Kashmir havesuffered degradation from any angle. According to the Kashmir Human Rights Forum,in recent days there has been an increase in the incidents of Indian security forcesrounding up innocent Kashmiris and brutally torturing them at unknown places.

According to the report, even today thousands of Kashmiris are locked in jails inOccupied Kashmir who do not have the freedom to fight their case according to lawand justice. Hundreds of young children are also locked in Indian jails who are notbeing heard. India has implemented strict journalistic censorship to prevent the factsfrom being brought to light, which cannot in any way reveal the news related to thesituation that millions of Kashmiris are facing. The Modi government implementedthe Media Policy 2020 in Occupied Kashmir, which is another name for the strictgovernment policy to suppress dissenting voices in Kashmir. Kashmir Media Policy2020 empowers bureaucrats and clerks in information department to forcefullysuppress true journalistic values. In fact, it is a result of Modi's new media policy inKashmir that more than 50 male and female journalists have been issued policenotices to come to the police station and give an explanation about their news.

Those that came were humiliated, some were threatened by the police and somewere even arrested. Experts believe that after the initiative of August 5, 2019, theNew Delhi government has also failed to bring a government in the occupied valleythat seems to be representative of Kashmiris.

In this background, it can be definitely said that if the policies of the Modigovernment continue in the same way, then the future will not be bright for thepeople living in Occupied Kashmir. Despite Pakistan's diplomatic and political effortsto resolve the Kashmir issue, Islamabad is well aware that India, a follower ofChanakya politics, has created its allies in the world. Regardless of the distinctionbetween Muslim and non-Muslim countries, the Modi government has presenteditself to the world as playing a key role in developing the global economy in the thirdworld. This is the reason why important Western countries including the UnitedNations do not hesitate to recognize India's position, with the Kashmir issue being apractical proof of the double standard of international conduct. This is the reasonwhy the majority of Kashmiris are fed up with the international contractors for peace,including the UN, the truth cannot be denied that they themselves have lit thecandle of Kashmir's freedom movement with their blood. The circles watching thefreedom struggle of Occupied Kashmir do not hesitate to admit that Kashmiris arefighting the war of freedom themselves. The Prime Minister of Pakistan expresses hiscommitment that despite all the problems, Pakistan will continue to support theKashmiris diplomatically. Shabhaz Sharif has also frequently given the message tothe Muslim world that they should put aside their differences and come forward tohelp the oppressed Kashmiris. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, during hisvisit to America, informed the top American officials in Washington about the worstsituation in Occupied Kashmir after India's action on August 5, 2019. From theplatform of OIC, Pakistan has repeatedly asked Muslim countries to increase theirpressure on India for a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue. Other peacekeepingorganizations, including the United Nations, continue to ignore the fact that theKashmir conflict between two nuclear-armed states can ignite the flames of war atany time.