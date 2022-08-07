CM wants work on rehabilitation of Thandiani Road launched

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for launching practical work on the rehabilitation of Thandiani Road as soon as possible.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on development projects in Abbottabad district, he also directed the officials to ensure the commencement of work on the rehabilitation of Ayubia Chairlift in one week time.

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangashand other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed presentation about the progress on the above mentioned development projects and it was informed that Galiyat Development Authority had launched a project for the rehabilitation of Ayubia Chairlift. The meeting was told that there were some technical issues in the implementation of the said project, which need to be addressed without delay.

The chief minister directed all the authorities to devise a workable strategy within the ambit of the relevant rules and regulations so that rehabilitation of the chairlift could be made possible without any further delay. The chief minister said work on the rehabilitation of Abbottabad-Thandiani Road would begin very soon and directed the quarters concerned for necessary steps to mobilize the required machinery on the site of the project by mid of this month.