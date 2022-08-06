Lightning strike near White House kills two people

WASHINGTON: A man and woman in their late seventies were pronounced dead, and two others remained in critical condition on Friday, after being struck by lightning in a park near the White House as a severe storm swept through the US capital.
The lightning hit Lafayette Square, a small park across the street from the White House, shortly before 7:00 pm (2300 GMT) on Thursday, leaving two men and two women with "critical life-threatening injuries," according to a statement from Washington’s fire and emergencies department.
