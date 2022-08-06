Murad orders release of funds for restoration of rain-hit infrastructure: Sharjeel

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the concerned department to release funds for the restoration of the infrastructure damaged by the torrential rains across the province.
It was stated by Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon while talking to media persons in Tando Jam on Friday. He said that the work was under progress to rehabilitate the dilapidated structures battered by the heavy downpour.
To a question, he said the findings of the Election Commission of Pakistan in the prohibited funding case have exposed PTI chairman Imran Khan. Memon added PTI founding members are now speaking against Imran Khan as Fauzia Qasuri dubbed him as cheater.
He regretted the recent incident in Pakpattan when people raised slogans of thieves and bandits against Imran Khan and added that the culture of character assassination was promoted by PTI itself. In response to a question, he said PPP is always ready for elections but there is a need to clear the mess created by the previous government.
PESHAWAR: The World Bank would start two hydropower projects of 245 megawatts worth Rs13 billion in Swat district this...
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday visited the residence of martyred Balochistan...
RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff , visited families of Major General Amjad Hanif and Major...
ISLAMABAD: Diamond jubilee celebrations of the legislature will commence on August 10 in the Parliament House. Several...
LAKKI MARWAT: A terrorist was killed and a policeman sustained injuries in a firing incident at a checkpoint in Saria...
RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited the newly-raised Army Cyber Command.The...
Comments