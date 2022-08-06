Murad orders release of funds for restoration of rain-hit infrastructure: Sharjeel

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the concerned department to release funds for the restoration of the infrastructure damaged by the torrential rains across the province.

It was stated by Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon while talking to media persons in Tando Jam on Friday. He said that the work was under progress to rehabilitate the dilapidated structures battered by the heavy downpour.

To a question, he said the findings of the Election Commission of Pakistan in the prohibited funding case have exposed PTI chairman Imran Khan. Memon added PTI founding members are now speaking against Imran Khan as Fauzia Qasuri dubbed him as cheater.

He regretted the recent incident in Pakpattan when people raised slogans of thieves and bandits against Imran Khan and added that the culture of character assassination was promoted by PTI itself. In response to a question, he said PPP is always ready for elections but there is a need to clear the mess created by the previous government.