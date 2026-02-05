Bitwise Crypto Industry innovators ETF: What investors should do in 2026?

As of early February 2026, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ 6.45%) has been navigating a period of high volatility for growth stocks that derive their revenue from cryptocurrency businesses.

Similarly, Bitcoin (BTC 5.92%) is down 20% over the past year, with cautious investors noting that most of those losses occurred just within the past week.

Iren is the fund’s largest position accounting for nearly 15% of the fund’s total assets. Applied Digital and Cipher Mining together make up more than 12%. The dynamic combination of these three companies has already secured multiple deals with tech companies that want to expand their AI ambitions.

Conversely, Coinbase Global and Strategy are the only two crypto stocks on the list that aren't crypto miners undergoing AI pivots. The Bitwise Crypto Industry innovators ETF has an expense ratio of approximately 0.85%, which is considered a competitive rate for a thematic fund.

This means an investor with $10,000 in the fund pays $85 in annual fees. Given this high expense ratio, one could save money by manually selecting the fund’s top growth stocks and using the remaining cash for index fund exposure.

Most people will not focus on minding the expense ratio if the fund outpassed the S&P 500 by a significant margin. It is worth mentioning that Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906%-a market crushing outperformance compared to the S&P 500 195%.

