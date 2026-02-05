Princess Beatrice, Eugenie advised on how to handle Epstein scandal fallout

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are facing renewed public attention as controversy grows around their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, amid newly released Epstein files.

Newly surfaced Epstein documents showed some emails allegedly sent by Ferguson after the financier’s conviction, some of which mentioned her daughters.

While they do not suggest any wrongdoing by the sisters, who are said to be “mortified” by the emails and have remained silent on the scandal.

Speaking on it, PR expert Kayley Cornelius warned Beatrice and Eugenie against giving up their royal titles, saying it could backfire.

She told The Express, "I believe that giving up their royal titles could backfire. At a time when public feeling is largely sympathetic, stepping away from those titles may feel unnecessary and premature.

"Giving up such a title should be a last resort. Under the current circumstances, it could unintentionally suggest guilt or wrongdoing, inviting further scrutiny rather than closure."

"Public sympathy for Eugenie and Beatrice will be at an all-time high," the expert continued.

"The smartest approach is visibility without overexposure. Turning up, showing consistency, and quietly getting on with meaningful work will speak far louder than any formal statement ever could.

"With King Charles willing to take the York sisters under his wing, a great next move would be for them to begin engaging in royal duties.

"Carefully chosen charity work and low-key appearances could really benefit them, particularly if the causes feel authentic and future-focused."