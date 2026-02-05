Rent-a-Human lets AI agents hire people for real world tasks

Have you ever wondered what happens when the AI system runs out of things it can do on its own? Well, over the weekend, a new website called Rent-a-Human emerged online with a surprising solution to this question. The website allows AI agents to hire human beings to do physical tasks that they cannot do on their own.

Rent-a-Human is a newly launched platform created by crypto software engineer Alexander Liteplo. According to the website, it acts as a marketplace where humans can sell their labour to AI agents. The idea is simple. Bots post tasks, humans complete them, and payments are made using cryptocurrency.

The platform launched quietly before going viral after Liteplo promoted it heavily on X. At the time of writing, Rent-a-Human claims more than 81,000 registered human workers and around 80 active AI agents.

The tasks listed so far are basic. These include picking up packages, holding signs, or delivering items. Think of TaskRabbit but for autonomous AI systems that require assistance in the real world.

All payments are made using crypto wallets that support Ethereum or stablecoins. Users must connect a wallet to receive payment, with no traditional safeguards in place.

Is Rent-a-Human serious or satire?

While the concept sounds absurd, signs suggest it is meant seriously. The site describes itself as the “meatspace layer for AI” and appears tied to the growing OpenClaw ecosystem. OpenClaw, an open-source AI agent project, has recently gone viral among AI developers and crypto users.

However, concerns remain. Reports suggest only a small number of users have connected wallets, and there are far more humans than bots posting jobs.