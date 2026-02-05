Finneas criticises 'powerful old white men' after Billie Eilish anti-ICE speech at 2026 Grammys

Finneas has spoken out against “powerful old white men” for criticising his sister Billie Eilish over her anti-ICE speech at the 2026 Grammys.

On Wednesday, February 4, the 28-year-old American singer-songwriter and musician made a post on Threads.

Blasting critics, Finneas wrote, “Seeing lot of very powerful old white men outraged about what my 24 year old sister said during her acceptance speech.”

“We can literally see your names in the Epstein files,” he added.

For those unaware, at the Grammy Award ceremony on Sunday, February 1, Billie made a speech about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after accepting the Song of the Year prize for Wildflower.

Joined by her brother Finneas on the stage, the 24-year-old American singer-songwriter first thanked the Recording Academy, then she said, “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land.”

“And yeah it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now and I just feel really hopeful in this room and I feel like we need to just keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices really do matter and people matter,” she quipped.

The Ocean Eyes songstress went on to curse ICE, but her words were bleeped out during the CBS broadcast of the event.

It is pertinent to mention that Eilish was not the one who called ICE out; Bad Bunny also heavily criticized it.