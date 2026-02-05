Police 'question' man over King Charles heckling

Essex Police questioned a man after he allegedly heckled King Charles over Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor's links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein , claimed anti-monarchy group Republic on Thursday.

The group also posted a clip of officers speaking to an unidentified man but it was no clear whether he was being questioned.

The video was shared with the caption, "More royal heckling over the Andrew scandal. This time Charles heckled in Dedham. Essex Police then questioned the heckler. Public anger is growing. Police and government are failing to hold the royals to account."

In another such encounter, King Charles was asked about Epstein while shaking hands with the public.

According to Sky News, the person asking was believed to be a journalist.

It was King Charles' first public appearance since Andrew's latest picture was released as part of Epstein files by the US Department of Justice.

It came only a day after Andrew vacated his Royal Lodge residence, which he had shared with former wife Sarah Ferguson for decades.

After stripping his royal titles over his ties to Epstein in October 2025, King Charles asked his younger brother to vacate Royal Lodge.