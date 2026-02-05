Egypt blocks Roblox as authorities tighten controls on children’s online access

Ever watched a child disappear into a game world for hours and wondered where the line should be drawn? Egypt has now taken a firm stance. The country has blocked Roblox nationwide, making the popular online gaming platform inaccessible as part of a broader push to regulate children’s digital access and online safety.

Why does Egypt ban Roblox?

The announcement came this week by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation. The ban is being carried out in coordination with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to make sure that the service is completely blocked in Egypt.

Although there was no explanation given by officials at first, it was reported by the Egyptian state news site Ahram Online that an Egyptian senator had called for regulation of Roblox in order to protect children’s moral and educational foundations.

President of Egypt Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi last month called for limits on children’s mobile phone use, framing the move as part of a global effort to safeguard young people online. The Roblox ban aligns closely with that position.

Roblox reportedly contacted Egyptian authorities to establish talks which would lead to restoring access. The gaming platform has around 100 million daily active users globally. The platform demonstrates that 40% of its user base includes children who are younger than 13, thus enabling millions of children to access the platform daily.

The total user base of the platform alarms regulators because it reaches such large numbers.

Egypt joins countries like Qatar and Turkey, which have already blocked Roblox over child safety concerns. Globally, governments are moving in the same direction, with Australia and France introducing stricter rules on children’s online and social media use.