Ashton Kutcher works on reviving his lost image in Hollywood?

Ashton Kutcher is reportedly planning his comeback with his role in Ryan Murphy’s FX TV series The Beauty after losing his prestige in Hollywood.

For those unaware, the 47-year-old American actor and film producer lost his cachet in the entertainment world over his strong ties with convicted s*x offender Danny Masterson and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

An insider told Radar Online that "Back in the day, Ashton was a huge player in Hollywood, landing one role after another.”

"Now he's pinning all his hopes on his new series to put him back in the spotlight. He hopes people can forgive and forget the shameful things he's been involved in over the years,” the source revealed.

Kutcher shot to fame with his role of Casanova Michael Kelso in Fox's That '70s Show, which ran from 1998 to 2006.

He worked alongside his now-wife, Mila Kunis, on the show, whom he has been married to since 2015 after his divorce from Demi Moore.

After a sudden decline in his reputation in Hollywood, The Ranch star is working to regain his lost status.

It is pertinent to mention that Masterson was convicted of ra*ing two women in 2023 and is currently serving a 30-year term of imprisonment.

While Diddy was proven guilty of two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution (violating the Mann Act) but acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and s*x trafficking.