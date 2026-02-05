Musk’s midnight reflection: ‘Money can’t buy happiness’

Elon Musk's recent tweet on Wednesday took the internet by storm after he endorsed the deep-seated belief that wealth does not guarantee happiness.

Musk wrote: “Whoever said ‘money can’t buy happiness’ really knew what they were talking about.”

The world’s richest man posted the timeline proverb just after midnight UTC on February 5, drawing over 318,000 likes and 44 million views as replies consisted of a mix of sarcasm, empathy, and memes.

Opinions online were sharply divided as one user wrote, “ If you distributed your wealth across the globe, there would be eight billion happy people in the world.”

A popular reply read, “ If we wanted to maximize happiness, wouldn't this imply that we should redistribute wealth from billionaires, for whom money makes little difference, to poor and sick people, for whom such resources could save lives?.”

Some questioned Musk’s viewpoint from a position of extreme wealth with one commenter joking, “ Only $1m will make my smile for 20 years straight.”

Some reactions surfaced including the view that: “Money answers all things but Jesus gives true happiness, fulfilment and satisfaction.”

The ongoing debate underlines a distinct divide between those who link happiness to financial comfort, those who seek personal fulfilment, and those who believe it is found in something beyond money itself.