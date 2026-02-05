Prince William welcomes The Aga Khan to Kensington Palace

Prince William on Thursday welcomed His Highness The Aga Khan to Kensington Palace, said a statement issued by the royal family.

The palace also released a photo of the future king with the Aga Khan.

In the statement, Prince William said it was a, "A pleasure to welcome His Highness The Aga Khan to Kensington Palace this morning, spiritual leader of the Shia Nizari Ismaili Muslims."

Earlier, Buckingham Palace said King Charles hosted a private dinner for His Highness the Aga Khan at Windsor Castle last night, to mark the first anniversary of His Highness’s Accession.

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini was named the 50th hereditary Imam last year after the death of his father Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

Born on Oct. 12, 1971, the U.S.-educated, Swiss-based Prince Rahim is the eldest son of the Aga Khan IV.

He has served on the boards of many agencies of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and chairs its Environment and Climate Committee.



