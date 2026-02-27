Kate Middleton dubbed ‘conscious shopper’ by famous fashion expert
Kate Middleton is praised for her thoughtful nature by fashion expert
Kate Middleton is lauded for her down to earth nature by a fashion designer.
The Princess of Wales, is praised by Donna Ida, Australia's so-called "Queen of Jeans"for consciousness while shopping.
Speaking at the outlet at Chandos House, Donna revealed that Kate ‘insists on paying for her jeans.’
She remarked: "It's more beneficial for designers when the royals buy clothes and not receive freebies. It shows that they want it and support your brand, and it's not just product being chucked around."
Donna continued: "The royals are very conscious like that, and they would always want to pay for things and support brands. The royals are great."
Royal commentator Russell Myers told US Weekly that Catherine has "often been criticised about how she’s taken a long time to get used to public speaking or a long time to formulate the real ideas that she wants to take forward in her royal role, but I think she’s the real strategist."
The author, who is currently promoting his upcoming book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, claimed that Prince William also 'relies' on his wife for support a lot.
Mr Russell said that he was 'surprised' knowing that Princess Kate is "working on a greater scale," a circle close to the Waleses revealed.
The power couple also hinted at a "different version" of monarchy with their projects and initiatives.
Their vision revolves around accountability. "It needs to speak to the younger generation, not only at home but abroad," the royal expert shared.
