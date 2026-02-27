Shamed Andrew thought BBC interview was ‘time to shine,’ says staff

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shocked Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary after his bombshell answers during a BBC interview.

The ex Prince, who has now been exiled at Sandringham, spoke about sexual assault allegations against him on a 2019 BBC Newsnight interview.

Speaking about his statements during the sit-in, press secretary Ailsa Anderson admits it “made her skin crawl”

“Clearly the duke was keen to get his story across and he thought, ‘Okay, this is my time to shine’.

“There were almost ridiculous points in that interview. The line about not sweating made my skin crawl a bit. Honestly, I just felt thank goodness I’m not there,” she told The Sun.

“That was his massive opportunity to say, ‘My thoughts and prayers are with the victims who have been trafficked, who have been exploited, in any set of circumstances, but he chose to say, ‘No, I don’t think so,’” she noted.

Andrew was taken in for an 11-hour questioning by the police under suspicion of ‘misconduct in public office’. Meanwhile, 12 different forces are investigating the alleged crimes Andrew has been accused of since the release of the Epstein files.

The King has insisted that the “law must take its course”.