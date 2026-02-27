The Royal Family tipped to quit mantra over Andrew issue

The Royal Family lot is urged to take a second look at their life long mantra.

King Charles and family, who have re humiliated by Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, are asked to be more vocal about their stance.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said: “Firstly, the two quotes that the royals always used to have in Queen Elizabeth’s time, ‘Keep calm and carry on’, which is what, essentially, they’ve got to do in the coming months.”

He told the People's Channel: “But the other thing is, ‘Never explain, never complain.’

“That is dead. But equally, it’s early days. You see, the thing is, people want instant responses. King Charles should apologise… Always issue a statement, etc.”

He said: “We’ve had two statements, and he’s done his best.

“Of course, it hasn’t quietened the unrest. It’s a real crisis, no question about it,” noted the expert.

Andrew was taken in for an 11-hour questioning by the police under suspicion of ‘misconduct in public office’. Meanwhile, 12 different forces are investigating the alleged crimes Andrew has been accused of since the release of the Epstein files.

The King has insisted that the “law must take its course”.