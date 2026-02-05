Nicole Kidman to make BIG move after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman is said to be considering major life changing move following her split from Keith Urban.

As the actress finalized custody agreement recently, giving her primary care of their daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, insiders believe that Kidman could return to Australia.

Sources told Radar Online, "Nicole pretty much has full custody of the girls, so there's really nothing to stop her from packing up and moving wherever she wants with them."

Kidman reportedly lived in Nashville solely for her then-husband Urban's career. However, the sources believe there's no reason for the Oscan-winning actress to be living here now.

They noted, "Six months ago, her plan was to put down roots in Portugal."

"But after her last trip home over the holidays, she's now saying Australia feels like a better choice for the girls and her. She's feeling quite unmoored these days and feels a big pull back home," an insider added.

Furthermore, the former couple's daughters Rose and Margaret are also very close to Kidman's side of the family. "Her girls are both on board. More than anything, they want her to be happy, but they love it in Australia as well."

On the other hand, Urban is said to be wondering if he'd made huge mistake of splitting from Kidman. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorced after 19-years of marriage and insiders shared that "having his kids so far away is going to be very tough."

"It also won't be easy for him to accept Nicole moving across to the other side of the world, either. Either way, this is the worst-case scenario for him," the tipster also added.