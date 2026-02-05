Jesy Nelson believes THIS against 'all odds' amid her twin girls' battle with SMA disease

Jesy Nelson is keeping a positive approach after her 8-month-old Twin baby girls were diagnosed with severe muscular disease.

In January 2026, the 34-year-old English singer announced her twin daughters, Story Monroe and Ocean Jade, were diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1.

According to Cleveland Clinic, SMA “is a genetic condition that causes worsening muscle weakness. There are five subtypes, which range in severity and age of onset. There’s no cure for SMA, but certain therapies and medications can help manage symptoms.”

Nelson, who shares her daughters with ex-fiancé Zion Foster, appeared on the Wednesday, February 4 episode of Jamie Laing’s podcast Great Company.

While explaining Story and Ocean’s condition, the mother of two admitted that she firmly believes her girls will "defy all the odds" and live past the age of 2.

She quipped, “So, spinal muscular atrophy is a muscular wasting disease, and what it does is, well, they don't have a gene that we all have in our body. So, because of that, their muscles are deteriorating and wasting away.”

“And if you don't get them treatment in time, eventually the muscles will all just die, which then affects the breathing, the swallowing, everything, and they will die before the age of 2,” Nelson shared.

“I just have to accept it, and now I just try and make the best out of this situation,” the Heartbreak Anthem crooner stated, after Laing offered his sympathy to her.

Story and Ocean “are the strongest, most resilient babies,” Nelson gushed.