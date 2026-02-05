Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor carried on as normal at Royal Lodge before humiliating exit

Royal insiders slam Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's final days at Royal Lodge

For over 20 years, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been living at the Royal Lodge. Now, no more. His exit comes in the wake of the infamous Epstein files, in which he was featured.



Despite the public outcry over his alleged links with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, King Charles' brother, as usual, carried on his daily routine before leaving the palace.

This routine includes riding horses, having pictures taken of himself, and waving at passersby. These activities led a royal insider to express shock at the former prince's refusal to lie low.

"Even to the end, he just didn't get it," the source tells the Daily Mail, adding, "You just want to whack your head on the desk.”

Another insider describes these acts as "appalling optics", noting, "He was encouraged to think that it would be a good time to move on."

Amid these "optics," the pressure on Andrew, perhaps, was so intense over his alleged connection to Epstein that he moved to Marsh Farms before his expected arrival, according to the Mail.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has publicly urged Andrew to cooperate with US investigators and potentially testify before the US Congress about his past dealings with Epstein and related activities.

Reports in some US media suggest US lawmakers are open to formally calling him to testify, with bipartisan interest in securing further information from him.