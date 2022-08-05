US ambassador meets KP CM

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan meeting with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome. —Twitter

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday thanked the United States government for the cooperation extended to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He expressed his gratitude in a meeting with the US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, who called on him during his first visit after assuming his responsibilities.

KP Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and other officials were present on the occasion. Views on matters of mutual interests between the two governments came under discussion.

The chief minister welcomed the US ambassador on his first visit to the provincial metropolis. “The KP government and people highly value the US cooperation being extended in various fields,” said the chief minister.

Both sides expressed the intention to continue the mutual cooperation in the sectors aimed at social welfare. The US Consulate in Peshawar said on its Twitter handle that Ambassador Blome held a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister “to discuss US cooperation with Pakistan on economics development, commerce, educational partnerships, and investments that have helped the region and its people.”