Anti-drug drive launched

LAHORE:Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department of the government of Punjab Thursday launched an anti-drug use campaign ‘Save a Life’ to lower the demand for drugs through awareness, counseling and reporting by maintaining complete confidentiality of the person who reports the use of drugs at a specific institution.
The drive especially keeps its focus on children and youth, who are potential victims for drug abuse due to several reasons. This campaign is not coercive or punitive in nature, instead, it is about sharing information and raising awareness for public interest. Meanwhile, in collaboration with the Forman Christian College University, an awareness seminar under ‘Save a Life’ drive was held on August 4 to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority has stopped the production of a famous pizza brand here on Thursday.Officials said PFA...
LAHORE:The Punjab government is planning to establish Water And Sanitation Agency also in Sialkot and Sahiwal.In this...
LAHORE:The Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab has activated a helpline to report any activity related to terrorist...
LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab arrested five officials, including Assistant Sub-inspector, Naib...
Speakers at a seminar held in Rawalpindi on “Asthma, symptoms and treatment” laid emphasis on spreading awareness...
Comments