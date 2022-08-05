Anti-drug drive launched

LAHORE:Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department of the government of Punjab Thursday launched an anti-drug use campaign ‘Save a Life’ to lower the demand for drugs through awareness, counseling and reporting by maintaining complete confidentiality of the person who reports the use of drugs at a specific institution.

The drive especially keeps its focus on children and youth, who are potential victims for drug abuse due to several reasons. This campaign is not coercive or punitive in nature, instead, it is about sharing information and raising awareness for public interest. Meanwhile, in collaboration with the Forman Christian College University, an awareness seminar under ‘Save a Life’ drive was held on August 4 to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.