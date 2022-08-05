Police Martyrs Day observed

LAHORE:Police Martyrs Day was observed here on Thursday. Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar paid tribute to the unprecedented sacrifices of hundreds of martyrs of Punjab Police on the occasion.

In his special message, IG Punjab said that those who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace and protecting the lives and property of the citizens are real heroes of Punjab Police and the nation who will never be forgotten by the department. Faisal Shahkar said that Punjab Police marks 4th August every year as Police Shuhada Day and today is the day of renewing the pledge with martyrs. IG Punjab said that more than 1,500 brave martyrs of Punjab Police have sacrificed their lives for maintaining law and order and fighting against criminal elements. He reiterated that the sacrifices of martyrs make us realise that these jawans have sacrificed their lives for our safe future. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited the grave of Shaheed DIG Syed Ahmed Mubeen and paid him tribute. CTO Lahore Muntazer Mehdi, SSP Cantt, SP Traffic and other senior police officers accompanied him. The armed forces of Lahore Police saluted the grave of martyred DIG Syed Ahmed Mubeen and recited surah Fatiha.

They laid floral wreaths on the memorial of the martyrs and recited Fateha for the departed soul. Chief Lahore Police Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while talking to the media representatives said that the police force is responsible for law and order. It has played an outstanding role in defeating terrorists.

PR Police Martyrs: In Pakistan, August 4 is celebrated as Pakistan Railways Police Martyrs Day. On this day, tributes are paid to the policemen who laid down their lives while fulfilling their duty diligently.

A special ceremony was held at the Central Police Office Railways, Lahore, and all the eight divisions of railways police. Financial assistance of Rs170,000 was provided to the families of the martyrs.

In this regard, on the instructions of IG Railways Rao Sardar Ali Khan, a ceremony was also organised in CPO on the occasion of Martyrs' Day and IG railways commemorated the day with the families of martyrs in Rawalpindi division. On the special instructions of IG Pakistan Railways Police, special functions were also organised in all the divisions of Railways Police. Gifts were distributed among the children of railway police martyrs. Apart from this, the railway police officers visited the graves of the martyrs and recited Fateha.

SsRP or DsRP of concerned divisions were directed to provide pick and drop facility to the families of the martyrs from their homes to the headquarters so that the families of the martyrs can attend the functions. They were also instructed to present a cheque of Rs5,000 and a bouquet to the families of the martyrs.

Documentary: Punjab Safe City Authority and Punjab police released a special documentary film to pay tribute to the police martyrs. The special tribute video depicting the martyrs and their families showing insurmountable resolve to defend the country at any costs. In the documentary film, the families of the police martyrs, children, wives and parents express their feelings. The families of police martyrs said that our children and brothers also have the passion to serve the nation.