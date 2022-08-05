PSB confirms suspension of weightlifting federation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has circulated minutes of the Governing Board’s meeting confirming suspension of the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) on a day when Pakistan won first gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games through a scintillating display of power by weightlifter Mohammad Nooh Dastageer Butt.

On July 6, the PSB Board suspended the PWF while the minutes of that meeting were circulated among the members on Wednesday.

The minutes stated that the Board unanimously endorsed the report submitted by the delegate and approved the suspension of affiliation of PWLF, which is allegedly involved in serious irregularities in its functioning, corrupt practices and violation of anti-doping code.

The Board decided that the PSB director general will appoint an inquiry officer to conduct a complete and regular inquiry in terms of rule 21 of PSB Constitution 2022 and will also appoint a three interim committee members who will run the day to day affairs of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation till the next election or further orders whichever is the earliest.

The Board also refused to approve name of Mr Irian Butt as coach with weightlifting team selected for Commonwealth and Islamic Games. The Board also decided to attach a senior coach of the weightlifters and ask the POA to complete the accreditation on priority.

Though the PSB refused to financially support Akram, the POA came to his rescue ensuring his trip and continuous association with the weightlifters.

The decision by the PSB to suspend the PWF came following the two positive dope tests where in recent past three athletes of one particular federation were caught using prohibited substances but no action was taken by the PSB against that federation instead that particular federation was extended extra favours.

“We were never issued any show cause notice before suspension. The right process has never been adopted. No official of the PWF is involved in any way with banned a substance which is solely the decision of a particular athlete,” an official of the PWF said.