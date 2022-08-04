Protest against CO Education continues

Rawalpindi : The negotiations between teachers and Deputy Comm­issioner (DC), Rawal­pindi failed as the protesters refused to unlock public schools and resume classes till the removal of the Chief Officer (CO) (Education). The school gates have been locked for two days but higher authorities have not taken any action in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq met the protesting teachers and requested them to call off the strike but the teachers refused to do so. The deputy commissioner assured the teachers to transfer Chief Officer (CO) (Education) within a month. But, the protesting teachers did not agree and instead demanded the removal of the Chief Officer (CO) (Education) Azam Kashif immediately.

Parents of students on the other hand remained upset over the situation and appealed to higher authorities to interfere in this matter immediately. Schools reopened after summer vacations but all public schools in Rawalpindi under the control of the Punjab government have been locked for two days. The teachers of Rawalpindi have also announced to stage a protest outside the residence of PTI’s chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala on August 11 against the appointment of Chief Officer (Education) in Rawalpindi.

The protesting teachers said that the protest will continue till the removal of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Azam Kashif due to his behaviour with the staff. The teachers of the Rawalpindi division have also announced to completely block Murree Road on regular basis.

Government teachers have already locked the office of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education, Rawalpindi for the last five days. The ‘sit-in’ against the third time posting of CEO (Education) has been going on for the past five days.

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) also participated in the ‘sit-in’ of teachers and decided to participate in the protest demonstrations till the removal of CO (Education). A large number of public school teachers carried banners and placards in their hands and raised slogans against the posting of CO (Education). The protesters did not allow the third-time appointed Chief Officer (CO) of Education, Rawalpindi Azam Kashif to assume charge of his office and locked all gates of the building for five days in protest.