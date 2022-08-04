UE hosts young leaders’ moot

LAHORE:University of Education (UE) hosted Young Leaders’ Conference 2022 at its Township Campus on Wednesday.

UE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the event while VC University of Home Economics, Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, VC Lahore College for Women University Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, actor Shan Shahid, Mian Iqbal Salahudin, Writer and Academic Scholar Dr Khurram Elahi and Dr Hassan Rasool were the guest speakers.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Talat Naseer said that undoubtedly the young generation is a valuable asset of any nation or country, because they will decide the future of a county, therefore, the growth of leadership skills in the young generation is very important. He said that Pakistan is blessed with more than 60 percent youth. Our youth is full of potential but they needed to be given proper guidance and direction.

The other speakers on this occasion said that the dream of a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan is in the hands of young generation. They stressed that the youth should make the homeland a country of Quaid-e-Azam through honesty, hard work and sense of responsibility.

UVAS workshop : The Department of Physiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore arranged a “Hands-on Training on Lab Animal Handling & Sample Collection” here at City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony of the training and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Chairman Department of Physiology Dr Imtiaz Rabbani, Dr Sajid Khan Tahir, researchers, undergraduate and postgraduate students were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad stressed on holding such training workshops. He also appreciated the effort of the organiser to arrange this workshop on informative topic for students. Earlier, Dr Imtiaz Rabbani spoke about the objectives of the training. The aim of the training was to train undergraduate (final Year) and postgraduate students for lab animal handling and sample collection related to their research.

Nutrition camp: The Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition (FSHN) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged nutrition assessment camp on Wednesday at City Campus.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated Community Nutrition & Health Centre (CN&HC) while Chairman (FSHN) Dr Sanaullah Iqbal, In-charge (CN&HC) Dr Qaisar Raza and a number of faculty members, lady health workers, students and women from civil society were present on the occasion.

Addressing the audience, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad highlighted the importance of nutrition, balanced diet and civic engagement activities for the betterment of public health. He lauded the services of Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition (FSHN) provided through Community Nutrition & Health Centre regarding the body composition analyser related to anthropometrics & body composition analysis, bone mineral density test, blood pressure/blood glucose measurement, clinical observation, dietary history and nutrition education awareness to general public by the well-known nutritionists of UVAS.

PU results: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA Islamic Studies, English, Economics Part-I & Part-II supplementary examination 2021, MSc Physics Part-I & II supplementary examination 2021 and MA Urdu Part-II supplementary examination 2021. Details are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.