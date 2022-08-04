July 2022 declared wettest month since 1961

LAHORE:National rainfall during July 2022 was 181 per cent above average turning the previous month as the wettest month since 1961.

Data collected from Met office revealed that July 2022 monthly rainfall alone exceeded the total normal monsoon seasonal rainfall by 26 per cent. In July 2022, rainfall was excessively above average in Balochistan 450 per cent and Sindh 308 per cent, both ranked as the wettest ever during past 62 years.

In Punjab, monthly rainfall was also largely above average as it was 116 per cent, which stood second wettest month, above average over GB 32 per cent and KP 30 per cent and below normal average over AJK-7 per cent.

The data showed torrential rain caused massive flash floods in Balochistan, Sindh and southwest Punjab, inflicting huge loss of human lives and properties. The wettest day of the month in the country was July 25, when Badin (Sindh) recorded 219 mm rainfall, whereas the wettest place with highest monthly total of 606 mm at PAF Masroor, Karachi. The national mean monthly temperature of July 2022 for Pakistan as a whole was 29.93 degrees centigrade, being 1.34 degrees centigrade cooler than monthly-average of 31.27 degrees centigrade, Met office data revealed.

The data further revealed that daytime (maximum) temperature at country-level was 35.07 degrees centigrade, being 2.15 degrees centigrade cooler than average of 37.23 degrees centigrade while the nighttime (minimum) temperature was 24.83 degrees centigrade, being 0.47 degrees centigrade cooler than country-average of 25.30 degrees centigrade. Met office data showed that the hottest day of the month was observed at Nokkundi (Balochistan) when the mercury touched 48 degrees centigrade on July 2, 2022 while the coldest temperature of 10 degrees centigrade of the month was recorded at Kalam (KP) on July 16 and July 17, 2022.

Met office data revealed that the monsoon 2022 set on in the country from June 30, one day earlier than its normal onset date of July 1st when strong moist currents from the Arabian Sea started penetrating into southern Sindh from July 1st which spread over upper and central parts of the country from July 6, in addition the moist currents from the Bay of Bengal also kept entering in the country and these features lasted almost through the entire month.

Meanwhile, the seasonal/heat low continued to prevail over North/Northwest Balochistan with its trough stretched southeastwards. The heat low behaved bit differently with being more deepened, owing to prolonged high temperatures in planes of the country, and oriented over west Balochistan most of the time which resultantly pulled more moist currents towards Balochistan. On the other hand, a monsoon low-pressure area developed over southern areas Punjab on July 7 and prevailed till July 15, Met office data said adding another monsoon low developed over Gulf of Kutch (India) on July 16 which converted into a depression on July 17 and lay over Northeast Arabian Sea-Gulf of Kutch, India. Having moved northwestward, the depression first reduced to a well-marked low over North Arabian Sea the next day and then into a low-pressure area which ultimately moved westwards towards the Oman coast on July 19.

A fresh low-pressure area formed over southeast Sindh and adjoining areas on July 22 and persisted till July 27 which produced heavy rains in central and southern Sindh including Karachi leading to urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta & Badin districts.

Overall, the monsoon axis (a line stretching from the seasonal low’s center to the Bay of Bengal in the east) remained to the south of its normal position. Met office data said that Monsoon 2022 season set on in northern parts of the country on June 30, 2022, a day earlier than its normal date.

During July 2022, three widespread rainy spells were experienced. Climatologically the July considered to be the most wet month of the year. With 181 per cent above average rainfall, July 2022 happened to be an excessive-rain month with 177.6 mm (area weighted) rain against its normal of 63.1mm and stood as record wettest July since 1961.

On average, the July rainfall contribution is of the order of 45 per cent and 21 per cent to the Monsoon (JAS) and annual rainfall respectively.

It is pertinent to mention that on regional scale, Balochistan (163.3mm/+450%) & Sindh (245.4mm/+308%) witnessed excessively above average rain during the month, both ranking as the wettest month ever during past 62 years. It was largely above average over Punjab (+116%) and stood as the second wettest month, above average over GB (17.6mm/+32%) & KP (138.8mm/+30%). The AJK with (161.9mm/-7%) was the only region having near to normal rain. The wettest day of the month in the country was 25th July, when Badin (Sindh) recorded 219.0mm, whereas, the PAF Masroor, Karachi remained the wettest place with monthly total of 606.0mm.

The other significant monthly-total rains recorded at Islamabad Airport 573.3mm, Padidan 535.4mm, Gujranwala 494mm, Islamabad (old Airport) 481.9mm, Takht Bai 456.2mm, Islamabad Zero Point 449mm, Gujrat 424mm, Sialkot Cantt 423.1mm, Lasbela 404.7mm, Mangla 391.2mm, Jhelum 383.7mm, Chakwal 383.6mm, Kotli 360mm, Murree 356mm, Sialkot airport 352.4mm and Balakot 352.4mm. Chilas and Nokkundi were the only two stations which remained dry with no rain at all during the month.