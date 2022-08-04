JUI-S urges govt to control price-hike, inflation

NOWSHERA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami chief and administrator Jamia Haqqania Maulana Hamidul Haq on Wednesday urged the government to take practical steps for controlling the price-hike and inflation.

Speaking at a meeting of the party leaders in Akora Khattak, he said that internal differences and levelling allegations and counter allegations against each other had made judiciary, politicians, government and national institutions controversial, which was not a good omen for the country and the nation.

The meeting also elected Maulana Hamidul Haq as the party chief and Maulana Yousaf Shah as general secretary unopposed for the next five years.

It was decided that office-bearers for slots in other provinces would also be announced soon.

Maulana Hamidul Haq said that the government and its departments must focus on the relief activities in the flood-hit areas of the country to save precious lives and assets of the poor affectees.

He said that indecency was on the rise in politics, which was harming the very foundation of the country.

The JUI-S chief also urged Pakistan, Islamic world and European Union to recognize the government of Taliban in Afghanistan so lasting peace could be ensured in the decades-long war-ravaged country.

He said that there was no place for terrorism in Islam and added that identity of Muslims and Islamic ideology was alive due to the presence of religious seminaries in Pakistan and elsewhere in the world.

He said that they had always fought for the enforcement of Shariah as it was the only panacea for all ills in the country.

The Maulana urged the nation to get united against the secular and liberal forces who, he said, were bent upon to destroy the Islamic identity of the country.