Iran ratifies Belgium prisoner swap treaty

By AFP
August 04, 2022

TEHRAN: Iranian lawmakers voted on Wednesday to ratify a prisoner exchange treaty with Belgium, where the deal has been criticised for potentially enabling an Iranian diplomat jailed on terrorism charges to return home. Iran’s parliament approved the treaty by 195 votes to two, its Icana news agency reported. Two weeks ago, the Belgian parliament passed it by the much narrower margin of 79 votes to 41.

