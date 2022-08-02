Six dead in Libya fuel truck blast

SABHA, Libya: At least six people were killed and dozens injured on Monday when a fuel truck exploded in southwestern Libya, medics said.
The precise causes of the blast were not clear. It happened when a crowd flocked around the tanker as it headed to resupply a petrol station in the Bent Bayyah district. A stampede occurred, followed by a massive explosion that set several cars on fire, according to images posted online.
An official at the main hospital in Sebha, southern Libya’s main city, told AFP six people had died. The hospital’s management said on Facebook that "more than 50 wounded were admitted to Sebha hospital", without indicating the number of deaths.
RIO DE JANEIRO: The number of forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon increased by eight percent last month compared with...
JOHANNESBURG: Two people were killed in alleged police shootings during protests over the cost of electricity in a...
NEW DELHI: Indian authorities reported on Monday Asia’s first possible monkeypox fatality after the death of a man...
LONDON: A UK court on Monday ruled to end life support for a 12-year-old boy despite opposition from his parents and a...
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden remains positive for Covid but is feeling well and working in isolation as he deals...
WASHINGTON: The United States announced on Monday a new tranche of weapons for Ukraine’s forces fighting Russia,...
Comments