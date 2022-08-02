‘Tayyab sent despite being unfit’

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation's (PSF) decision to send injured Tayyab Aslam for the Commonwealth Games has been criticised by the local squash fraternity.

It has been learnt that Tayyab was selected along with Nasir Iqbal for the games although he was not fit, which proved costly for Pakistan. Tayyab failed to continue his match against compatriot Nasir due to an injury after just two games in the second round on Saturday.

"Tayyab was injured, yet the federation picked him for the games. This proved damaging for the country," said a former player. He added that Tayyab was aware of his injury but he did not back out from the selection just to get daily allowance. "The federation should not have ignored Asim Khan, who is the second best player from Pakistan," said the former player.

PSF Secretary Zafaryab said Tayyab was fit before he left for the Games. “He cleared his fitness test before getting selected for the squad. He fulfilled the set criterion for selection,” said Zafaryab.