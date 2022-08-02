Missed opportunity

Had we built dams in a timely manner without political interference, one can imagine how much water would have been preserved considering the volume of rain Pakistan received this year. It is an absolute disappointment that Pakistani politicians make water availability and storage decisions based on pure politics.
Even General (r) Pervez Musharraf with his authoritarian rule could not succeed in getting all stakeholders to agree on this very essential issue. This should change before it is too late for generations to come.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
