Gold falls Rs2,200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs2,200 per tola on Monday as the rupee showed some recovery against the US dollar.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs157,400 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,886 to Rs134,945. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $7 to $1,774 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,630 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,397.46. The gold rates in the local market remained down by Rs3,500 per tola as compared with the Dubai gold market rates.