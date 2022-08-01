US, Nato ‘main threats’ to national security, says Russia

SAINT PETERSBURG: The United States’ quest to dominate the oceans and Nato’s expansion are the biggest threats facing Russia, according to a new Russian naval doctrine signed by President Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

The 55-page document said the "main challenges and threats" to national security and development were Washington’s "strategic objective to dominate the world’s oceans" and Nato military infrastructure moving towards Russia’s borders.

"Russia’s independent internal and external policy faces counter-measures from the United States and its allies, who aim to preserve their dominance in the world, including its oceans," said the doctrine, signed on Russian Navy Day.

Moscow views the Western military alliance -- the Soviet Union’s enemy during the Cold War -- as an existential threat, using Ukraine’s membership hopes to justify its offensive on February 24.

The doctrine said Moscow will seek to strengthen its leading position in exploring the Arctic and its mineral resources and maintain "strategic stability" there by bolstering the potential of the northern and Pacific fleets.

It also mentioned Russia’s desire to develop a "safe and competitive" sea route from Europe to Asia, known as the Northeast Passage, via the country’s Arctic coastline and ensure it worked throughout the year.

"Today’s Russia cannot exist without a strong fleet... and will defend its interests in the world’s oceans firmly and with resolution," the doctrine added.Putin did not mention the conflict in Ukraine during his speech but the military doctrine envisages a “comprehensive strengthening of Russia’s geopolitical position” in the Black and Azov seas.

It also set out the Arctic Ocean, which the United States has repeatedly said Russia is trying to militarise, as an area of particular importance for Russia. Russia’s vast 37,650-km coastline, which stretches from the Sea of Japan to the White Sea, also includes the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.

But the Kremlin chief said he had signed a new navy doctrine, the details of which were not published, and touted the Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles as unique in the world. "The delivery of these (missiles) to the Russian armed forces will start in the coming months," Mr Putin said.

"The Admiral Gorshkov frigate will be the first to go on combat duty with these formidable weapons on board." "The key thing here is the capability of the Russian navy... It is able to respond with lightning speed to all who decides to infringe on our sovereignty and freedom."

The location of their deployment would depend on Russian interests, he said. Hypersonic weapons can travel at nine times the speed of sound, and Russia has conducted previous test-launches of the Zircon from warships and submarines over the past year.

In Crimea, Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said Ukrainian forces struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in the Russian-held port city early on Sunday, wounding five members of staff.