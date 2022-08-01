Managing instability

Since the formation of Pakistan, political instability has reached an all-time high. It seems that the main goal of politicians is to just be in power, but not overcome the financial crisis. For example, the dollar rate in Pakistan has reached 240. This not only makes international investors feel unsure whether they should invest in the country, but also impacts our health and education sector.

Economic stability is difficult to achieve without political stability. Hence, the political parties should unite to sort out the country’s problems as our future depends on it. The judiciary and law makers should help bring prosperity to Pakistan. Otherwise, our crisis will deepen.

Din Muhammad

Hirronk