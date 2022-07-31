AIOU holds RDs conference

Islamabad : A one-day regional directors conference was held in Allama Iqbal Open University, chaired by Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, in which 54 regional campus directors participated online.

All the principal officers including Registrar AIOU, Raja Umer Yunis were also present. The main objective of this meeting was to devise a strategy for the inclusion of out-of-school children in the education network across the country, especially in remote and less developed areas.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that a serious effort to increase the literacy rate is our main mission and for this purpose, regional offices have been strengthened in recent years, necessary equipment, staff, and all possible support have been provided. He said that the inclusion of out-of-school children in the education network is our motto, mission and goal and every region has to play a role in achieving this goal.

The vice-chancellor said that the university will give appreciation certificates to the region which will perform significantly. He directed that all possible facilities and assistance should be provided in educational activities to the new candidates and existing students who are interested in ongoing admissions for the autumn semester 2022.