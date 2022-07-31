343 new corona cases reported

LAHORE : Another 343 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 513,175 while death toll 13,587 and recoveries 496,834.

The P&SHD confirmed that 245 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 17 in Rawalpindi, 27 in Faisalabad, 02 in Bahawalpur, 24 in Multan, 6 in Chakwal, 5 in Gujranwala, 2 in Chiniot, 02 in Jhang, 02 in Khanewal, 01 in Rahimyar Khan, 03 in Sahiwal, 02 in Sargodha, 01 in Sheikhupura and 01 in Toba Tek Singh districts during the last 24 hours. The Punjab health department so far conducted 11,639, 928 tests for COVID-19. People have been urged to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Citizens above 12 years of age must ensure vaccination against the coronavirus. The healthcare department urged the citizens to contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus.