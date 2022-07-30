Two fleeing ‘robbers’ killed by police in North Karachi

Two suspected criminals were killed during an alleged encounter with the police in North Karachi on Friday.
The encounter took place near UP Morr in North Karachi within the limits of the Sir Syed police station where four suspects on two motorcycles were trying to flee after robbing citizens at gunpoint when police personnel tried to intercept them.
The robbers opened fire on the police and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police team returned fire, killing two of the suspects. Their two accomplices managed to escape.
The bodies were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The killed robbers were later identified as Naseer Hussain and Rafiq Ahmed. Two pistols, a motorcycle, mobile phones and wallets were seized from their possession.
Two robbers were caught and beaten up by citizens in Safoora Goth on Friday.The suspects were trying to flee after...
The president of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Sindh, Allama Syed Baqir Abbas Zaidi, held a press conference at the...
The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board approved its budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 in its board meeting on...
Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday approved two resolutions of the Karachi Metropolitan...
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled...
Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho on Friday met members of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and...
Comments