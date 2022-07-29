Impugning the umpire

Blaming state institutions is a common practice in Pakistan. Every political party that is driven out of power blames the institutions. This practice has not only compromised the institutions' credibility but also weakened them. The Supreme Court of Pakistan is one of the most sacred institutions in the country. It was initially dragged into controversy by the PTI when its government ended earlier this year and now the PDM political parties are attempting the same. Questioning the SC is one of the worst things that politicians can do. Politicians must understand that they will have no one to turn to if the SC refuses to take up their conflicts. Institutional stability is one of the key components of progress. The dire economic situation of the country cannot bear weak institutions and political polarization. All politicians should keep their personal interests aside and humbly accept the decisions of the apex court.
Abdul Basit Ranjha
Phalia
