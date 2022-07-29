Non-Operational Military awards for PAF officers, JCOs

ISLAMABAD: Non-Operational Military awards were conferred upon officers and Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in recognition of their distinguished services during an Investiture Ceremony at Air Headquarters Islamabad on Thursday.
Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the Chief guest. During the ceremony, Air Vice Marshal Asim Rashid Malik and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ehsan Ulhaq, along with 40 PAF officers, were conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) whereas 36 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) were also awarded to PAF Officers. 25 Junior Commissioned Officers of Pakistan Air Force were also conferred Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-I.
The decorations were awarded in recognition of acts of extraordinary devotion to duty and outstanding contributions toward service. A number of high-ranking PAF officers were also present.
