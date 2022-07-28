City receives scattered rain

LAHORE : Scattered rain was witnessed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted cloudy weather with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

The officials warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Karachi, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Rawalpindi /Islamabad and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the period. Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

They said that monsoon currents were continuously penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country and likely to strengthen in upper parts during next 24 hours.

Rainfall was recorded in various cities, including Khairpur, Dadu, Larkana, Karachi, Chhor, Rohri, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Padidan, Mithi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Mohen-Jo-Daro, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sakrand and Tandojam.

Wednesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Chillas where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore, it was 35.5°C and minimum was 27.8°C.