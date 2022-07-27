Obstacles for Pervaiz Elahi not over yet

ISLAMABAD: With assumption of Chief Minister office by speaker Punjab Assembly PMLQ leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the governor rule syndrome has started haunting and its leaders have warned the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) to desist from such action.



Well-placed political sources told The News late Tuesday evening that PML-N’s federal government would discuss various options for dealing with the new development tomorrow (Thursday) in PDM summit. The sources hinted that Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi would be asked in a couple of days to seek vote of confidence from the provincial assembly and it would be made difficult proposition through management of PMLQ members of the Punjab Assembly.

They would be asked by the Party President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain to abstain from any vote in the House. As a result of the process, it would become difficult for Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi to obtain vote of confidence from the House.

The sources said that Elahi would be offered at that stage to switch sides and become partner of the PDM alliance as per desire of PML-Q President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain.

In case Pervaiz Elahi doesn’t agree to the offer, the province would be consigned to the governor rule in accordance to the provisions of the constitution.

In the meanwhile tussle for office of the chief minister has tattered Chaudhary family of Gujarat. For the first time in thirty years Chaudhary Pervez Elahi opted to stay in Punjab House instead Chaudhary Shujaat’s family house in F-8 Islamabad after assuming the office.

Earlier Pervaiz’s son Moonis Elahi MNA opted to stay in a local five-star hotel instead family house when he came to Islamabad on Sunday. Interestingly Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain is also in Islamabad and living in the same house since then. According to family sources he called Moonis and Pervaiz Elahi five times. He urged them to stay in his house like ever. But both ignored.

Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, Secretary General of the PMLQ and federal minister has revealed here other day that Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain wrote letter to deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, reminding him that he had asked his provincial legislature to vote for Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the office of the chief minister on behest of PPP leader former president Asif Ali Zardari.